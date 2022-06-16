Zimmermann allowed six runs on 11 hits and struck out two in 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Zimmermann allowed double-digit hits for the third straight game, and he's given up at least four runs in each of his last six starts. He was spared the loss this time, as the Orioles' offense covered the deficit before losing in the 10th inning. The southpaw's wretched run has inflated his ratios to a 5.94 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB across 66.2 innings in 13 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Nationals next week.