Zimmermann allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six in five scoreless innings during Sunday's win over the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Zimmermann built up to 75 pitches during Sunday's outing and allowed just six baserunners, but he was unable to pick up the win since the Orioles didn't score any runs until the bottom of the eighth inning during the pitching duel. The left-hander has now struck out 10 in nine scoreless frames during his first two starts in 2022, but he's been forced to settle for no-decisions in each outing. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Angels on Friday.