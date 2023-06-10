Mullins (groin) has begun baseball activities and is progressing well, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mullins hit the injured list at the end of May with a Grade 2 right groin strain. He was shut down for over a week, so it will take some time (and potentially a rehab assignment) to build him back up, but it's certainly a positive to see him trending in the right direction.