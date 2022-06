Mullins went 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

While Mullins failed to record an extra-base hit, it was encouraging to see him pick up his fourth multi-hit game in June. He's gone 12-for-39 (.308) through 10 contests this month, adding a home run and five doubles in that span. Overall, he's up to a .248/.309/.388 slash line with 12 stolen bases, six home runs, 24 RBI and 32 runs scored through 60 games.