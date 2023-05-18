site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-cedric-mullins-getting-day-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Getting day off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mullins is not in the Orioles' lineup Thursday against the Angels, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's a day off for Mullins as the Halos have left-hander Tyler Anderson on the rubber. Ryan McKenna will patrol center field for the O's.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read