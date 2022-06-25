Mullins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Small ball was enough for the Orioles' first run. Mullins led off with a single in the first inning, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. The outfielder has turned things around lately, going 15-for-50 (.300) in his last 12 games while adding five stolen bases in that span. Overall, he's slashing .248/.304/.376 with six home runs, 16 steals, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored in 70 contests.