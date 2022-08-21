Mullins (foot/shin) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mullins was withheld from the starting nine in Saturday's 4-3 loss after fouling a ball off his right foot/shin in the series opener, but he'll be ready to go as the finale shifts to Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday for the Little League Classic. The 27-year-old carries a four-game hitting streak into the contest and has enjoyed a hot month of August, during which he's slashed .323/.377/.581 with nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases in 16 games.