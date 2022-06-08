Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs.
Both teams opened their respective halves of the first inning with a homer, as Christopher Morel went deep for the Cubs and Mullins answered for the Orioles. This snapped an 0-for-8 skid for Mullins in his last three games. The outfielder is still slashing just .237/.298/.379 in 56 contests while adding six homers, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored and 11 stolen bases this year. He plays nearly everyday and will most likely continue to hit leadoff.