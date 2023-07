Orioles general manager Mike Elias indicated Friday that Mullins (groin) should return in early August, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with a groin injury but recently advanced to running. It's not clear whether Mullins will require a rehab assignment before returning, but Elias expects the outfielder to be with the big club for a "large part of August."