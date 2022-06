Mullins went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Mullins has multiple hits in four of his last five games, adding 13 points to his season batting average during the recent surge. Monday's pair of doubles were his first extra-base hits in that span. The outfielder is slashing .258/.312/.386 with six home runs, 16 stolen bases, 29 RBI, 39 runs scored, 18 doubles and a triple through 73 contests.