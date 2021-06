Valdez has not posted a save or hold in his last 10 outings.

Valdez opened the year as Baltimore's closer, but those duties have more recently gone to Paul Fry. Instead, Valdez has seen lower-leverage work. The change in role hasn't gone very well -- since his last save on May 10, the right-hander has an 11.00 ERA, 2.44 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in nine innings. He pitched a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 14-1 loss to the Mets, but without any promise of save chances, he carries little fantasy appeal.