McDermott was traded from the Astros to the Orioles as part of a three-team trade that sent Trey Mancini to Houston and also involved the Rays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott has 59 strikeouts over his last 34 innings in the minors, but he also has 26 walks and a 7.68 ERA over that stretch. A 6-foot-3 righty who turns 24 in a few weeks, McDermott has loud stuff, but his struggles at High-A portend that he may fit best in the bullpen long term.