Perez (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's unclear whether Perez will move to Triple-A Norfolk after pitching for Bowie, but the 27-year-old lefty seems to be trending toward a quick return either way. Perez landed on the injured list July 4 with left forearm soreness, and there was never a high level of concern surrounding his injury. He's eligible to return Tuesday.