Perez earned the save, allowing a walk and a hit in the ninth inning of a 10-7 win Sunday in Kansas City.

Perez wasn't at his best, throwing only 12 of his 23 pitches for strikes, but got the job done to record his first big-league save. Jorge Lopez had pitched in consecutive games so Perez got the opportunity to close it out in a three-run game. Despite his 1.36 WHIP, the lefty has limited runs and has a 0.98 ERA in 18.1 innings.