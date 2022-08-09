Double-A Bowie reinstated Mayo (back) from its 7-day injured list, and he'll re-enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Akron as the team's designated hitter and No. 6 batter.

Mayo had been out of action since July 1 with back spasms, but he was cleared to rejoin Bowie after recently wrapping up a seven-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Aberdeen. Following his late-June promotion from Aberdeen, Mayo played in only three games for Bowie before the back issue cropped up.