Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

For the second time in four games, Mayo will take a seat while Blaze Alexander picks up another start at third base. After a strong September to close out the 2025 campaign, Mayo hasn't been able to carry over that success to the first two and a half weeks of the 2026 season. He's batting just .158/.273/.184 with a 29.5 percent strikeout rate over 44 plate appearances, with his poor form potentially putting him at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk if he's unable to turn things around quickly.