Mayo is working out at third base early in Orioles camp and could see playing time there if Jordan Westburg (oblique) shifts to second base to cover for Jackson Holliday's (hand) absence, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mayo did not see any action at third base with the big club from June on last season, focusing on first base and designated hitter instead. However, with Holliday slated to begin the season on the injured list, Mayo is being reconsidered as an option at the hot corner. The likelier scenario seems to be Blaze Alexander picking up Holliday's reps, but Mayo could change minds with a strong Grapefruit League showing.