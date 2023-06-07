Mayo is hitting .281 with a .400 OBP and seven home runs in 49 games for Double-A Bowie.

The 21-year-old infielder has been the sixth-best hitter (149 wRC+) in the Eastern League and is one of the 10 youngest hitters on the circuit. Baltimore is overflowing with talented young position players in the majors and upper minors, so Mayo may not get a shot as soon as he's ready, either later this season or sometime next season. However, he looks like a future middle-of-the-order run producer capable of playing either corner-infield spot in addition to designated hitter.