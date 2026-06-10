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Orioles' Coby Mayo: Keeps slugging Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mayo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

The 24-year-old came up clutch, taking Jose Ferrer deep in the ninth inning to help the Orioles erase a 4-2 deficit, only for the M's to re-take the lead for good in the top of the 10th. Mayo hasn't had multiple hits in a game since May 24, but four of his nine homers on the season have come in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's slashing a lopsided .189/.231/.541 with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate. Mayo's power is legit, but until he learns to make more consistent contact he'll be tough to rely on in most fantasy formats.

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