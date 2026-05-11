Orioles' Coby Mayo: Late addition to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayo has been inserted into the Orioles' lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees in place of Samuel Basallo (knee), Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mayo was slated to ride the bench for the second day in a row, but he's been granted a reprieve. The 24-year-old is just 4-for-35 with a 0:14 BB:K over his previous 13 contests.
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