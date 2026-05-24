Orioles' Coby Mayo: Late scratch with back issue

The Orioles scratched Mayo from the starting lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Tigers due to low back discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The back issue presumably cropped up while Mayo was working out prior to the game. The Orioles will go with Weston Wilson as their starting third baseman and No. 6 batter in place of Mayo for the first game of the day. It's unclear whether Mayo will be available off the bench or if he has a chance at returning to the lineup for the nightcap.