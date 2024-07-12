Mayo is slashing .319/.424/.639 with six home runs and a 17.6 percent strikeout rate in 19 games since returning to action for Triple-A Norfolk.

A top five prospect for dynasty leagues at this point, Mayo missed a month early in the year with a rib injury, but he has been even better at the plate since returning than he was before the injury. The 22-year-old corner infielder had a 27.6 percent strikeout rate when he was placed on the injured list in the middle of May, and the recent decrease in strikeouts suggests he has essentially mastered Triple-A pitching. The Orioles may opt to keep Mayo in the minors until at least late-August so that he is eligible for AL Rookie of the Year in 2025, but if he were to get rewarded with a promotion before then, he would be worth an add in the majority of formats.