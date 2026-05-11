Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Yankees.

After making five straight starts, Mayo is now absent from the lineup for the second day in a row. Mayo homered in three consecutive games in late April, but since then he's just 4-for-35 with a 0:14 BB:K over 13 tilts. Jackson Holliday (hand) has begun to get some work at third base on his rehab assignment, which could indicate Mayo is facing a demotion even after Jordan Westburg's (elbow) recent setback. Weston Wilson is again at third base for the Orioles on Monday.