Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Mayo will give way to Ryan Mountcastle at first base in the series opener in Boston, after Mayo had started in each of the Orioles' previous six contests. After a productive stretch at the plate coming out of the All-Star break, Mayo has taken a step back offensively to begin August; he's slashing just .160/.222/.320 with four extra-base hits through 15 games this month. With top prospect Samuel Basallo getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and likely to see a near-everyday role while bouncing between designated hitter, catcher and first base, Mayo may need to pick up the pace to hold off both Basallo and Mountcastle for at-bats.