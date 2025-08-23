Mayo will undergo X-rays on his right hand after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday against the Astros, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mayo was hit by a 97-mph fastball from Bryan Abreu but was able to stay in the game. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the Orioles' loss that he believes Mayo will be OK, but he'll still undergo scans. Mayo went 1-for-3 with one walk, the hit-by-pitch and one run scored in Friday's contest. He's slashing .201/.280/.348 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and one stolen base across 182 plate appearances this season.