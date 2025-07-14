The Orioles have selected Yeaman with the 124th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft

The Orioles like taking college position players, and Yeaman fits the bill, coming off a breakout year for UC Irvine where he slashed .336/.447/.591 with 13 home runs and a 17.4 percent strikeout rate in 60 games. Yeaman won't be much of a runner and likely won't stick at shortstop. He could be an offensive-minded second baseman.