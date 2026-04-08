site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-colton-cowser-exiting-starting-nine | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Exiting starting nine
•
1 min read
Cowser is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.
Cowser is off to a dreadful start this season and is hitless over his last four contests, so he'll get a day to regroup. Dylan Beavers will patrol center field and bat seventh for the Orioles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read