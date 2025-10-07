Cowser was diagnosed with two fractured ribs after colliding with the outfield wall during a June 12 game against the Tigers, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Cowser missed three games with what the Orioles referred to simply as general soreness at the time, but the outfielder has now revealed that he had a more serious diagnosis. While Cowser homered three times in the first four games after returning from the rib fractures, he finished the season slashing a disappointing .196/.269/.385 with 16 homers and 14 steals over just 92 contests. Cowser also missed time with a fractured thumb and a concussion, but he entered the offseason with a clean bill of health.