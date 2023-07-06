Cowser went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Cowser sparked the Orioles' sixth-inning rally with an RBI single and scored on a Jordan Westburg triple. That makes it a successful debut for Cowser, who has a short-term path to playing time while Austin Hays (hip) is out. Where Cowser fits in the long term is to be determined, though he can play all over the outfield and will likely get plenty of chances to do so if he can force the issue with his bat.