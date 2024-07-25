The Orioles recalled Norby from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

The rookie had been on the taxi squad while the Orioles evaluated Jorge Mateo (elbow), and Norby is now on the active roster after Mateo was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Norby will see some reps at second base while Mateo is out, though the team will also use Jordan Westburg at the keystone on days Ramon Urias handles third base. Norby will start at second base and bat eighth in Thursday's series finale in Miami.