Norby has a .261/.359/.497 batting line with nine home runs, four steals and a 20:38 BB:K through 39 games since his promotion to Double-A Bowie.

He's actually shown significantly better in Double-A than he did at High-A earlier this season, as Norby's OPS with Bowie is a full 120 ticks higher than it was with Aberdeen. All told, the 22-year-old has put together 17 homers and 10 steals this season, which is worth a little fantasy attention even if he's not exactly heavy on tools.