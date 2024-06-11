Burnes (7-2) earned the win Monday against the Rays, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

Burnes dazzled in the series finale, shutting down Tampa Bay to collect his ninth consecutive quality start and 11th overall. The only blemish on the 29-year-old's evening was a two-homer yielded to Alex Jackson that drove in a pair of unearned runs. Overall, Burnes now sports a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 82:22 K:BB in 86.2 innings while being tied for the league lead in quality starts. The Baltimore ace is currently scheduled to make his next start against Phillies at home this weekend.