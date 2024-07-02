Burnes will start Thursday's series finale against the Mariners on the road, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Burnes was activated from the paternity list Monday after missing three games while with his expanding family, welcoming a pair of twins with his wife. With Dean Kremer (triceps) set to return from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Burnes will make his return to the mound Thursday. The right-hander produced a 2.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 28 strikeouts over 34 innings in five starts in June.