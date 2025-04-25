Burnes allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings Thursday against Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.

It was a solid performance overall by the star right-hander. Burnes began the game with three clean innings and yielded a season-low three hits and one earned run, also tying a season high with eight punchouts. He committed a fielding error in the sixth inning, so both of Burnes' runs allowed in the frame were unearned, much to the delight of fantasy managers. Burnes still has work to do to improve his 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 26.2 innings (five starts), but things won't get much easier in his next scheduled outing at New York against the Mets.