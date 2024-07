Kimbrel picked up the save Sunday, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts across a scoreless inning against Oakland.

Kimbrel has now fired seven consecutive scoreless frames, going 7-for-7 in save chances during that stretch to bring his season total up to 23 saves. The 36-year-old fell to a 4.73 ERA after his first 16 appearances of 2024, but has been dominant since, recording a 0.43 ERA with 31 strikeouts across 21.0 innings.