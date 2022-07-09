Tate (1-3) allowed a run on one hit in one inning, earning the win Friday over the Angels.

Tate gave up a solo shot to Shohei Ohtani in the top of the ninth inning, only for the Orioles to rally for the walkoff win a half-inning later. With seven runs allowed in his last 12 innings, Tate hasn't been at his sharpest lately. The right-hander has still been a reliable reliever for the Orioles, posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB through 40.1 innings while adding two saves and 11 holds in 36 appearances. The homer he allowed Friday was just the second one he's given up all year.