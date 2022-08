Tate pitched a clean one-third of an inning to pick up the save in a 2-0 win over the Astros on Friday.

Tate was called on in relief with men on first and second and two out in the bottom of the ninth. He made quick work of former teammate Trey Mancini by striking him out on three pitches to notch his third save of the season. Closer Felix Bautista was taking a day of rest after throwing 18 pitches for the win in Thursday's game.