Hall will officially start Saturday's game against the Rays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Excellent stuff and questionable command has long been the scouting report for Hall, and he's been as advertised this season in 18 starts for Triple-A Norfolk. His 36.0 percent strikeout rate is excellent, but it's been paired with a 13.9 percent walk rate, leading to a 4.73 ERA. Still, he has a chance to be a big part of the future in Baltimore if he can just keep the walks at a manageable level, so it's possible he'll have the chance to remain in the rotation down the stretch if his initial audition goes well.