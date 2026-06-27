Orioles' Dom Keegan: Claimed by O's

The Orioles claimed Keegan off waivers from the Rays on Saturday and optioned him to Double-A Chesapeake, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Keegan was DFA'd by the Rays on Tuesday, but he'll retain a spot on a 40-man roster upon joining the Orioles organization. The 25-year-old backstop has spent the entire season at Triple-A, slashing .185/.322/.298 with six homers, 23 RBI, 24 runs and six steals through 214 plate appearances. He'll move down to Double-A to begin his tenure with the O's, but he could reach Triple-A Norfolk at some point if his hitting improves.