The Orioles claimed Romo off waivers from the Rockies on Friday.

It wasn't that long ago that Romo looked like the Rockies' catcher of the future, but his progress stalled and Hunter Goodman emerged, leading Colorado to expose him to waivers. Romo is 9-for-54 at the plate during his brief time in the majors and slashed only .264/.329/.409 across 60 games in 2025 while playing his home games at hitter-friendly Triple-A Albuquerque. The Orioles already have Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo at the big-league level, so Romo will likely begin 2026 at Triple-A Norfolk, unless the club elects to carry three catchers.