Romo was designated for assignment Sunday, and after clearing waivers, he'll remain within the organization. The 24-year-old catcher will join the White Sox at spring training as a non-roster invitee. Romo spent most of the 2025 season with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, where he slashed .264/329/.409 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases across 244 plate appearances.