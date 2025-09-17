Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the White Sox.

The double was Carlson's first extra-base hit in the month of September, and the multi-hit game was his first since Aug. 16 in Houston. Despite having plenty of opportunities to seize a more significant role in the Orioles' outfield -- Ramon Laureano, Ryan O'Hearn and Cedric Mullins were all traded away back in July -- Carlson has struggled to find his footing in Baltimore throughout 2025. Since the start of August, Carlson is slashing .186/.293/.337 with two home runs and five RBI over his last 99 plate appearances (30 games) en route to posting a putrid .622 OPS for the year.