The Orioles have selected Anderson with the 61st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

One of the younger college players in this year's draft, Anderson doesn't turn 21 until September. He is a switch hitter from University of Virginia and while he didn't catch much after high school, he got announced as a catcher on draft night. Anderson is a bat-first player with good makeup who could develop an above-average hit tool with average power.