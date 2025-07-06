The Orioles placed Sanchez on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a sprained right knee.

Sanchez was removed from Saturday's 9-6 loss to Atlanta with right knee pain and was sent in for an MRI, which revealed a sprain. The severity of the sprain isn't yet known, but Sanchez will be out through at least the All-Star break and becomes the fourth Orioles catcher to hit the injured list, joining Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back). To fortify their depth behind the plate, the Orioles acquired Alex Jackson from the Yankees on Sunday and added him to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. Jackson and Jacob Stallings will share catching duties for Baltimore until the team reclaims some health at the position.