Brewers' Gary Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Pirates on Friday.
Sanchez has been seeing more time as the Brewers' designated hitter in the absence of Christian Yelich (groin), but the former will be idle for the start of Friday's contest while Tyler Black operates as the team's DH and bats in the cleanup spot. Over his last 10 games, Sanchez has gone 8-for-35 (.229) with two home runs and eight RBI.
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