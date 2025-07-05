Sanchez was pulled from Saturday's game against Atlanta due to right knee pain, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It's unclear how Sanchez injured his knee, but he was forced to make an early exit in the fifth inning. With Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back) all on the injured list, Jacob Stallings would benefit from additional playing time if Sanchez has to miss a few starts.