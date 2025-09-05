Sanchez (knee) is with the team in Baltimore on Friday and will head out on a rehab assignment in five days, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Sanchez has been sidelined since early July due to a sprained right knee, but he's getting close to heading out on a rehab assignment. His current timeline would put him on track to return before the end of the regular season, but he may not have much playing time to come back to if Adley Rutschman (oblique) and Samuel Basallo are healthy.