Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Rodriguez is completely recovered from his right lat strain and will enter spring training without restrictions, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez missed the final two months of the regular season and the playoffs due to the injury, but he had resumed throwing off a mound by September and should have a normal offseason. The right-hander finished the 2024 campaign with a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 130:36 K:BB over 116.2 innings covering 20 starts.