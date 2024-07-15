Henderson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Henderson's power pace has dipped in July -- he has two homers this month, though he's still hit .275 (14-for-51) over his last 12 contests. The shortstop's blast gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Henderson is up to 28 homers this season, matching his total from 150 games last year in just 95 contests in 2024. He's added a .286/.373/.584 slash line, 63 RBI, 78 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 18 doubles and five triples.