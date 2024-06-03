Henderson went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored while walking twice Sunday against the Rays.

Henderson led off the bottom of the first with his 19th homer of the year to provide the Orioles with the early advantage. He went on to reach base in all five at-bats, with the three-hit performance representing his fourth such effort of the season and first since April 24. Through 251 plate appearances over 57 games, Henderson is slashing .268/.368/.591 with 19 homers, 42 RBI, 44 runs and eight steals in as many attempts.